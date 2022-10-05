Joe Burrow Interview re: Concussions

Joe Burrow:



"I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot the rest of the game before. That's happened a couple of times, but I've never had one where I have headaches for like a week, and I have symptoms of concussion after the game. Like I said, I've had some where I don't remember the second half, or I don't remember the entire game, or I know that I got a little dizzy at one point, but nothing long-lasting.



"[...] You can make all the rules you want to make the game as safe as you possibly can, but [...] you have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you're standing still trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open. [...] Part of what we signed up for. You're gonna have head injuries. You're gonna tear your ACL. You're gonna break your arm. That's the game that we play, that's the life that we live and we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."



Okay..so should we know expect outrage against the Bengals, the coach, the doctors, the NFL, etc.???