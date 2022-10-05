 Joe Burrow Interview re: Concussions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joe Burrow Interview re: Concussions

Joe Burrow:

"I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot the rest of the game before. That's happened a couple of times, but I've never had one where I have headaches for like a week, and I have symptoms of concussion after the game. Like I said, I've had some where I don't remember the second half, or I don't remember the entire game, or I know that I got a little dizzy at one point, but nothing long-lasting.

"[...] You can make all the rules you want to make the game as safe as you possibly can, but [...] you have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you're standing still trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open. [...] Part of what we signed up for. You're gonna have head injuries. You're gonna tear your ACL. You're gonna break your arm. That's the game that we play, that's the life that we live and we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

Okay..so should we know expect outrage against the Bengals, the coach, the doctors, the NFL, etc.???
 
I like Burrow. He speaks it as it is and we all know the dangers. I've been watching NFL since mid 80s and the Health and Safety rules regarding tackling and protecting the QB were basically short on health and less on safety.
It's great that we live in a world where player safety is priority but you have flip side of media clowns blowing it up and making a living of going way overboard with opinion and pushing their own agenda when those gutless wonders haven't even played the sport at a decent level let alone NFL.
 
In 2025 NFL will be a flag football league…….and, still make millions of dollars.
 
Sounds about right. I like that he says it’s what we signed up for.

As an aside, he says he never forgot what happened after a game where he’s had a concussion. If he forgot, he wouldn’t think he forgot, right?
 
