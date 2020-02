im sure any team would "love" to land Joe Burrow. But I mean, we won meaningless games and gave up 2 YOUNG stud players to get extra picks.....all so we can trade them away? Doesn't make sense.



But, I would put an offer on the table and say take it or leave it: #5, #18, Josh Rosen, and a 1st next year. Cincy will probably say no, so who cares