ANUFan
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2010
- Messages
- 15,485
- Reaction score
- 11,127
The New York Jets are the worst team in pro football right now, at least in terms of overall record, and the man in charge of assembling their roster took responsibility for his team's struggles while also offering a peek inside his plan to turn things around.
In an answer that might not make bloodthirsty Jets fans happy, Joe Douglas told reporters embattled coach Adam Gase is part of the solution to New York's problems.
"This is not all on Adam," Douglas said, via NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. ... "The goal is to get this fixed together."
Gase's reputation for being an offensive mind has fallen flat in 2020, with his Jets struggling mightily when possessing the ball while also navigating injuries at key positions. Rookie receiver Denzel Mims missed most of the 2020 regular season before playing in Weeks 7 and 8, and quarterback Sam Darnold missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a shoulder issue.
Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future thought the team ahs not won a game so far this season.
www.nfl.com
Jets ownership is out of there mines or they know exactly what they're doing to go 0-16 and can Gase at the end of the season