Joe Philmin was 10-10 after 20 games, Flores is 6-14

It's just such a different set of circumstances. Miami tore this down last year with the offensive line resembling an expansion team and somehow managed 5 wins. The Dolphins have been in every game this year with a schedule that has so far including three teams that could make deep playoff runs.
If Miami is struggling next year then I think it's time to start re-evaluating.
Bill Belichick was 6-14 in his first 20 games in New England. Adam Gase was 12-8 in his first 20...
the fact is the roster was a mess and they cleaned house. we had the worst roster in the NFL last year and managed to win five games. we are four games into Season 2 and lost to two undefeated teams by a combined 11 points. you really need to grip,