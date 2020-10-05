Joe Philmin was 10-10 after 20 games, Flores is 6-14

Kamelion4291

11 messages since 2007 and you have to start two threads for the exact same thing.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

It's just such a different set of circumstances. Miami tore this down last year with the offensive line resembling an expansion team and somehow managed 5 wins. The Dolphins have been in every game this year with a schedule that has so far including three teams that could make deep playoff runs.

If Miami is struggling next year then I think it's time to start re-evaluating.
 
Casas9425

Flores will be on the hot seat next year. He won’t survive three straight losing seasons.
 
WCUPUNK

Bill Belichick was 6-14 in his first 20 games in New England. Adam Gase was 12-8 in his first 20...

the fact is the roster was a mess and they cleaned house. we had the worst roster in the NFL last year and managed to win five games. we are four games into Season 2 and lost to two undefeated teams by a combined 11 points. you really need to grip,
 
