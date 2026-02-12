 Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper rip Tua: “I don’t want him back” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper rip Tua: “I don’t want him back”

Interesting Peek behind the Curtain when He said Tua just walks right By without saying anything in the Halls of Hotel. Seems to me he gave off a Different vibe before the Contract and After the Contract. He turned Angry and Bitter as his play seriously Declined
 
yes we know. He literally talks about it everyday, just beating a dead horse. I like Tua and think he can recover and play at a high level again but even I realize it’s time to part ways (I just want it to happen logically, not taking on 99 million just so I don’t see his name anymore as some would like). I just don’t understand who he’s arguing with that he feels the need to go on rants every day.
 
It is not the trash talk or rants, on their own, that interest me. It's the growing chorus without nuances or 'maybes' fans are hearing. Very unusual for fans and/or people associated with the Dolphins being so open in their views.
I'm on record thinking TT's play has deteriorated physically and mentally and, judging by the openness or the Miami organization to discuss trading, it seems they agree with me, at least for the money he's scheduled to receive. I doubt we'll see a trade without Miami paying a substantial amount of salary. I'm more inclined we'll see a release or retirement
 
yes we know. He literally talks about it everyday, just beating a dead horse. I like Tua and think he can recover and play at a high level again but even I realize it’s time to part ways (I just want it to happen logically, not taking on 99 million just so I don’t see his name anymore as some would like). I just don’t understand who he’s arguing with that he feels the need to go on rants every day.
How is he going to play at a high level with no arm strength and the cumulative effects of all the injuries he's had?

Bo and Joe are right- Tua is shot.
 
