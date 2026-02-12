Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper rip Tua: “I don’t want him back”

How is he going to play at a high level with no arm strength and the cumulative effects of all the injuries he's had?yes we know. He literally talks about it everyday, just beating a dead horse. I like Tua and think he can recover and play at a high level again but even I realize it’s time to part ways (I just want it to happen logically, not taking on 99 million just so I don’t see his name anymore as some would like). I just don’t understand who he’s arguing with that he feels the need to go on rants every day.