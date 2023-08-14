 Joe Rose Losing Stripes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joe Rose Losing Stripes

Why. In. The. Name. Of. God... is Omar Kelly a regular on his show? Is this a permanent thing or is he just a fill in until he gets somebody else?

What in the absolute ****????
 
I dunno, Joe seems like a dope to me, seems to see the game similar to omar...we really need some fresh new media members for the Dolphins. Bokamper is painful to listen too, DeForest couldn't be any more lifeless and boring...we need a house cleaning across the board, there's gotta be some interested ex players that could be more entertaining, thought provoking and enjoyable.
 
I dunno, Joe seems like a dope to me, seems to see the game similar to omar...we really need some fresh new media members for the Dolphins. Bokamper is painful to listen too, DeForest couldn't be any more lifeless and boring...we need a house cleaning across the board, there's gotta be some interested ex players that could be more entertaining, thought provoking and enjoyable.
This is my complaint for just about all dolphins media, podcasts included. We just don't have much in the way of quality covering the team.
 
Why. In. The. Name. Of. God... is Omar Kelly a regular on his show? Is this a permanent thing or is he just a fill in until he gets somebody else?

What in the absolute ****????
I don’t have a problem so much with being on the show.
BUT…..I hate when Joe asks Omar of his opinions on the play of football and the inner workings stuff. It’s the dumbest thing on radio. Joe played football, he lived in the locker rooms, practiced and knows the Xs and Os and the inside inner workings and talent evaluating
Omar didn’t do any of these things
Funniest shit going that show would take his opinions seriously
 
I dunno, Joe seems like a dope to me, seems to see the game similar to omar...we really need some fresh new media members for the Dolphins. Bokamper is painful to listen too, DeForest couldn't be any more lifeless and boring...we need a house cleaning across the board, there's gotta be some interested ex players that could be more entertaining, thought provoking and enjoyable.
I cant stand bokamper either.
 
Joe is annoying honestly. Not a fan of his show at all unless there’s a guest on that I want to listen to. He’s cringe worthy.
I like him. I like his show but I guess Hollywood left which I wasn't even tracking because honestly I don't listen unless it's football season. Maybe that's why stupid ass Omar is on there. I really don't know why media likes this dude so much.
 
