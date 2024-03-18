Yeah I'm sure Omar would say this face to face to the others on the team.Just to clarify Omar’s definition of a “dog” which he says Ramsey and Hill are the only “dogs” we have and Baltimore/Buffalo is loaded with “dogs” -
“Dog” = someone who would approach and throw the first punch to one he has a problem with. “Soft” = someone who waits for the first punch to be thrown to fight.
That's what Joe and Hollywood were saying.I think this whole "soft" thing is a bunch of BS, these are professional football players who literally get hit for a living.
Talent, durability and coaching mean everything in the NFL
Well I definitely ain't soft after seeing this!!
I agree, but until the Dolphins win against these "tough" teams, they have to own the soft tag.
Agree. They need to own it and take some damn pride.The Dolphins are soft. Anybody who knows football can see it. Especially in December and January.