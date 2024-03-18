 Joe Rose | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Show has me dying today!!!! Joe and Hollywood clownin Omar. Omar says team is soft. What you think?
 
Just to clarify Omar’s definition of a “dog” which he says Ramsey and Hill are the only “dogs” we have and Baltimore/Buffalo is loaded with “dogs” -

“Dog” = someone who would approach and throw the first punch to one he has a problem with. “Soft” = someone who waits for the first punch to be thrown to fight.

🤣
 
Hopefully the new D-C will remedy the "soft" issue.
I would like to see. more smashing from the O. If a team has to win at Baltimore or KC in January, they MUST hit them harder than they are getting hit.
My opinion, of course.
 
Michael Scott said:
Just to clarify Omar’s definition of a “dog” which he says Ramsey and Hill are the only “dogs” we have and Baltimore/Buffalo is loaded with “dogs” -

“Dog” = someone who would approach and throw the first punch to one he has a problem with. “Soft” = someone who waits for the first punch to be thrown to fight.

🤣
Yeah I'm sure Omar would say this face to face to the others on the team.
 
lynx said:
I think this whole "soft" thing is a bunch of BS, these are professional football players who literally get hit for a living.

Talent, durability and coaching mean everything in the NFL
That's what Joe and Hollywood were saying.
 
lynx said:
I think this whole "soft" thing is a bunch of BS, these are professional football players who literally get hit for a living.

Talent, durability and coaching mean everything in the NFL
I agree, but until the Dolphins win against these "tough" teams, they have to own the soft tag.
 
