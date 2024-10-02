 Joe Tsai to buy 3% of Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joe Tsai to buy 3% of Miami Dolphins

Don’t know much about this guy except that he is a billionaire Chinese businessman. Wonder what his knowledge of football is? Well……I wouldn’t be surprised if he probably knows more than our current owner
 
I'm a Brooklyn Nets fan and happy about his involvement with Miami. Unfortunately it for only a 3% stake in both the team and stadium.

He had an uneasy relationship with Kyrie Irving when he was with the Nets. IMHO Kyrie left Tsai and the team no other choice but to trade him over his rebellious nature. He's appearently been a model citizen in Dallas. But was known as a headcase in Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn.

As a fan of the Nets I respect Tsai for his forward thinking, especially with what he did and continues to do for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. He's big on having intelligent people working for him. Especially in his F/O's and player development.
 
dolfan91 said:
I'm a Brooklyn Nets fan and happy about his involvement with Miami. Unfortunately it for only a 3% stake in both the team and stadium.

He had an uneasy relationship with Kyrie Irving when he was with the Nets. IMHO Kyrie left Tsai and the team no other choice but to trade him over his rebellious nature. He's appearently been a model citizen in Dallas. But was known as a headcase in Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn.

As a fan of the Nets I respect Tsai for his forward thinking, especially with what he did and continues to do for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. He's big on having intelligent people working for him. Especially in his F/O's and player development.
Click to expand...
Wonder if he may be someone more involved with the day to day operation of our team? Cause Ross sure doesn’t seem to be one that does.
 
Personally I think it's stupid. We have 24 different owners now. Will make it so much more difficult for someone else to come in and buy this franchise... I hate ross
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom