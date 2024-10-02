Joe Tsai to buy 3% of Miami Dolphins

dolfan91
Wonder if he may be someone more involved with the day to day operation of our team? Cause Ross sure doesn’t seem to be one that does.I'm a Brooklyn Nets fan and happy about his involvement with Miami. Unfortunately it for only a 3% stake in both the team and stadium.
He had an uneasy relationship with Kyrie Irving when he was with the Nets. IMHO Kyrie left Tsai and the team no other choice but to trade him over his rebellious nature. He's appearently been a model citizen in Dallas. But was known as a headcase in Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn.
As a fan of the Nets I respect Tsai for his forward thinking, especially with what he did and continues to do for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. He's big on having intelligent people working for him. Especially in his F/O's and player development.