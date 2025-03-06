Joey Bosa???

JamesWsenior
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2023
- Messages
- 12,830
- Reaction score
- 31,801
- Age
- 57
- Location
- Pai
I am just pre-empting the inevitable topic to come lol.
Slay anyone? Lol
Slay anyone? Lol
Really? He's been pretty banged up lately.I mean he’s a legacy with his dad playing here. Still under 30 also. 3 year deal which is actually a 2 for 60 with 38 guaranteed. When he’s healthy the guy gets pressure like nobody we have on this roster. Grier will be all over this.
I mean he’s a legacy with his dad playing here. Still under 30 also. 3 year deal which is actually a 2 for 60 with 38 guaranteed. When he’s healthy the guy gets pressure like nobody we have on this roster. Grier will be all over this.
Actually he was injury prone but when he played he wasn't bad. Wasn't an over drafted dud, injuries were his problemMiami’s Bosa was an overdrafted dud