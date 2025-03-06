 Joey Bosa??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joey Bosa???

For the right price you can never have enough decent to good pass rushers..so yeah im on board if the price is right
 
I mean he’s a legacy with his dad playing here. Still under 30 also. 3 year deal which is actually a 2 for 60 with 38 guaranteed. When he’s healthy the guy gets pressure like nobody we have on this roster. Grier will be all over this.
 
TONYS said:
I mean he's a legacy with his dad playing here. Still under 30 also. 3 year deal which is actually a 2 for 60 with 38 guaranteed. When he's healthy the guy gets pressure like nobody we have on this roster. Grier will be all over this.
Really? He's been pretty banged up lately.
 
Can't stay on the field, wants to play with his brother, and will want too much money.

Not a chance.
 
TONYS said:
I mean he's a legacy with his dad playing here. Still under 30 also. 3 year deal which is actually a 2 for 60 with 38 guaranteed. When he's healthy the guy gets pressure like nobody we have on this roster. Grier will be all over this.
Miami’s Bosa was an overdrafted dud
 
Seems like he’s going to have a strong chance to be here. Dad played here and he grew up here going to St Thomas Aquinas. Oft injured, he’ll fit right in
 
Overpriced and an injury waiting to happen. Just what Grier looks for in a free agent.
 
We actually don’t need him in our edge room now
 
