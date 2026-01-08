John Harbaugh...VOTE!

These Dolphins podcast clowns doing their “sign Harbaugh yesterday shtick!” are truly pathetic, but I appreciate anyone trying to make a buck, even with dishonesty, like trying to gaslight dumb fanboys into thinking Harbaugh even has the Dolphins as his last option. He ain’t coming here, move on, it would be a great get but this miserable franchise and its ownership/management “gang that couldn’t shoot straight” group, cap hell, no quarterback, no hope, isn’t exactly a selling point. And I don’t want to hear about the Ross money and property taxes, and climate, or whatever dumb stuff fans come up with to justify going to Miami. There are plenty of NFL owners who could outbid Ross in a second if they wanted Harbaugh. And probably with less shakier foundations than the Dolphins. Get over it. Good luck and Godspeed.