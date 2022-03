andyahs said: I don't recall a new HC getting so much praise and love from former players and personel as what McDaniel is getting.



I don't recall ever seeing a HC talk about how he is a servant to his players and the organization. He understands that it is his job to help both coaches and players alike excel as well as help fix their problems. He understands if those working and playing under him succeed, then he succeeds. It's business management skills that most HC's know nothing about. This guy gets it.