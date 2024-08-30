 Johnny Goudreau | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If anyone was born a raised in South Jersey on here, I'm sorry. I was born and raised here and even went to the same High School as Johnny, Gloucester Catholic. He was a Sophomore when I was a Senior, but man was he the talk of the town, and just the nicest kid too. Never let his fame get to his head and remained genuine throughout his success. I never met his brother, so I can't comment on him.

R.I.P Johnny...you were the greatest thing this town ever produced.
 
Jesus, man. Terrible tragedy. RIP, brothers and may the family somehow find solace.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew both died in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on August 29, 2024. They were hit from the rear by a car who was attempting to pass other vehicles. The driver has been arrested for suspected drunk driving and charged with death by auto.[82] The brothers had traveled to the township to participate in the wedding of their sister Katie, which had been scheduled to take place the following day.[83][84][85]
 
