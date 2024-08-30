Johnny Goudreau

bward6460
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 1,197
- Reaction score
- 3,121
- Age
- 33
- Location
- South Jersey
If anyone was born a raised in South Jersey on here, I'm sorry. I was born and raised here and even went to the same High School as Johnny, Gloucester Catholic. He was a Sophomore when I was a Senior, but man was he the talk of the town, and just the nicest kid too. Never let his fame get to his head and remained genuine throughout his success. I never met his brother, so I can't comment on him.
R.I.P Johnny...you were the greatest thing this town ever produced.
