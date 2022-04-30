 Jojo Domann - Best Available and Top 101Prospect | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jojo Domann - Best Available and Top 101Prospect

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,241
Reaction score
6,410
Location
Miami
What are you dumb? We still have 2 spots at WR to fill. Championship!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,551
Reaction score
21,535
I like Domann... best LB left... probably a career backup type tho.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,603
Reaction score
21,569
Age
69
Location
Miami
BennySwella said:
What are you dumb? We still have 2 spots at WR to fill. Championship!
Click to expand...
Two more WR’s in the draft and then sign two or three more UDFA WR’s. It will be great for competition and as the last two seasons clearly showed, you need as many WR’s as possible to make it through a season.

Maybe they will have enough to keep at least 10 WR’s on the finale 53 man roster. /S.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom