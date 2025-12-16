 Jonah and Cam Heyward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jonah and Cam Heyward

Sticky Gloves said:
I can answer that question for Jonah. Get rid of your tits in the offseason. You just got bullrushed homey. That's not a technique thing.
Grant has double d’s

Unacceptable imo

I would not aquire or draft any players who didn’t take their training serious enough and they cannot lie

That should be the first rule of thumb for the next GM.
 
Despite these guys battling, they still care about each other and they want to see each other succeed!

Except Jalen Ramsey. He's a POS! 😂
 
djphinfan said:
Oh brother, here we go, fat shaming time...

Hey DJ, you realize Josh Allen is the best player in the league right?

It's about ability and heart.

Not who looks best in underwear...
 
dolfan91 said:
I feel for the kid. You can tell that he feels like he’s letting himself and his teammates down. I would take guys that feel like him over guys that are more gifted physically but don’t care or don’t want to work hard to improve. You can coach up guys like Jonah.
 
