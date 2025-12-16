Jonah and Cam Heyward

I appreciate the fact that Jonah is trying to learn. Heyward was a class act there too.
I can answer that question for Jonah. Get rid of your tits in the offseason. You just got bullrushed homey. That's not a technique thing.
It’s totally a technique thing.I can answer that question for Jonah. Get rid of your tits in the offseason. You just got bullrushed homey. That's not a technique thing.
Oh brother, here we go, fat shaming time...Grant has double d’s
Unacceptable imo
I would not aquire or draft any players who didn’t take their training serious enough and they cannot lie
That should be the first rule of thumb for the next GM.