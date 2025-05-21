 Jonah Savaiinaea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jonah Savaiinaea

Gamble said:
Any news on his contract negotiations?
He hasn't signed yet, but there doesn't seem to be any concern that he won't. Those days are more or less in the past. It's likely language in the contract that's holding it up. He's already picked his number and showed up to rookie camp.
 
