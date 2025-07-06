 Jonah Savaiinaea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Could this kid turn out to be a diamond in the rough? I sure hope so.

Savaiinaea has a thick, imposing build (6'4", 324 lbs, 34" arms) and uses his strength to move defenders in both the run and pass game.

What do you like from this second round selection (note vid)?

 
Jonah Savaiinaea is an American professional football player.
Key Information:
  • Position: Offensive Guard for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
  • College: Played for the Arizona Wildcats (2022-2024).
  • NFL Draft: Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round, 37th pick, of the 2025 NFL Draft.
  • Awards & Highlights:
    • 2x Honorable mention All-Pac-12 (2022, 2023).
    • Honorable mention All-Big 12 (2024).
    • FWAA Freshman All-American (2022).
    • PFF All First-Team True Freshman (2022).
  • College Performance:
    • Started all 12 games as a freshman at right guard.
    • Transitioned to right tackle as a sophomore.
    • Played both right guard and right tackle during his sophomore season, starting all 13 games.
    • Started 11 games in his junior season, splitting time between left and right tackle.
  • Strengths:
    • Versatile, with experience at guard and tackle.
    • Possesses a powerful frame and good hand technique.
    • Thrives in space as a run blocker.
    • High football IQ and reliable pass protector.
  • Weaknesses:
    • May be best suited at guard in the NFL due to physical limitations at tackle.
    • Needs to improve technique for drive blocking in the NFL.
Overall:
Jonah Savaiinaea is a strong and versatile offensive lineman who was highly sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. He demonstrated adaptability by playing multiple positions along the offensive line during his college career at Arizona. He is expected to play guard for the Miami Dolphins, where his strengths in pass protection and run blocking are likely to be maximized. Some analysts believe he has the potential to be a good starter in the NFL.
 
I'm expecting a lot from this kid considering we traded up for him. He has great tools, he will be awesome if he puts the work in.
 
Hey Travis34, you did the AI thang like me! You see folks, AI is helpful!!
 
GRYPHONK said:
Bro will be a top 10 guard this season.

SO SAYS GRYPHONK.

Many will say "well looks like those annoying ba$#ards who kept saying to invest in a Guard/s were on to something" lol
Would be great if that happens but I highly highly doubt it, I’d be happy with Top 35-40 tbh. I hope by the end of the season we have a top 15 interior OL/RT cause I think Paul is gonna really struggle his first year at LT, so we need to be strong everywhere else to make up for it. I’d shade protection to the tackles and hope the interior can handles the twists stunts and blitzes up the A or B gap…I think our strong point is gonna be the the right side with Brewer/Daniels/Jackson and I hope we run to the right side more often and get Savaii and Paul pulling or sealing off the backside.

Really can’t be any worse than the steaming pile of crap we trotted out last year at guard so either way it’s an upgrade.
 
Finsup81 said:
Would be great if that happens but I highly highly doubt it, I’d be happy with Top 35-40 tbh. I hope by the end of the season we have a top 15 interior OL/RT cause I think Paul is gonna really struggle his first year at LT, so we need to be strong everywhere else to make up for it. I’d shade protection to the tackles and hope the interior can handles the twists stunts and blitzes up the A or B gap…I think our strong point is gonna be the the right side with Brewer/Daniels/Jackson and I hope we run to the right side more often and get Savaii and Paul pulling or sealing off the backside.

Really can’t be any worse than the steaming pile of crap we trotted out last year at guard so either way it’s an upgrade.
Bro. In all seriousness. Top 35-40 would be great for this offense.

If Miami can have both Guards rank top 50, rather then outside of top 100, it will make such a huge difference.

It's the difference between Tua only having 2.1 seconds or 2.3 seconds. It's the difference between A chance being met by multiple defenders In the backfield or at the LOS etc.

I'll take top 35-40, heck top 50 and be ecstatic
 
