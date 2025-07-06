Jonah Savaiinaea is an American professional football player.
Key Information:
Overall:
- Position: Offensive Guard for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
- College: Played for the Arizona Wildcats (2022-2024).
- NFL Draft: Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round, 37th pick, of the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Awards & Highlights:
- 2x Honorable mention All-Pac-12 (2022, 2023).
- Honorable mention All-Big 12 (2024).
- FWAA Freshman All-American (2022).
- PFF All First-Team True Freshman (2022).
- College Performance:
- Started all 12 games as a freshman at right guard.
- Transitioned to right tackle as a sophomore.
- Played both right guard and right tackle during his sophomore season, starting all 13 games.
- Started 11 games in his junior season, splitting time between left and right tackle.
- Strengths:
- Versatile, with experience at guard and tackle.
- Possesses a powerful frame and good hand technique.
- Thrives in space as a run blocker.
- High football IQ and reliable pass protector.
- Weaknesses:
- May be best suited at guard in the NFL due to physical limitations at tackle.
- Needs to improve technique for drive blocking in the NFL.
Jonah Savaiinaea is a strong and versatile offensive lineman who was highly sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. He demonstrated adaptability by playing multiple positions along the offensive line during his college career at Arizona. He is expected to play guard for the Miami Dolphins, where his strengths in pass protection and run blocking are likely to be maximized. Some analysts believe he has the potential to be a good starter in the NFL.