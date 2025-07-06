Jonah Savaiinaea

GRYPHONK said: Bro will be a top 10 guard this season.



SO SAYS GRYPHONK.



Many will say "well looks like those annoying ba$#ards who kept saying to invest in a Guard/s were on to something" lol Click to expand...

Would be great if that happens but I highly highly doubt it, I’d be happy with Top 35-40 tbh. I hope by the end of the season we have a top 15 interior OL/RT cause I think Paul is gonna really struggle his first year at LT, so we need to be strong everywhere else to make up for it. I’d shade protection to the tackles and hope the interior can handles the twists stunts and blitzes up the A or B gap…I think our strong point is gonna be the the right side with Brewer/Daniels/Jackson and I hope we run to the right side more often and get Savaii and Paul pulling or sealing off the backside.Really can’t be any worse than the steaming pile of crap we trotted out last year at guard so either way it’s an upgrade.