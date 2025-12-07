Jonah,The OL, Winning and the Cold

Jonah - Hopefully I turn out badly wrong on him (this is independent of needing to trade up and how they managed the board in this draft overall). Looks to be trending in the right direction the last few games. The broadcast made him look like a future all-pro. I will be honest, it is not like I watch him every play. Will be interesting where PFF comes out. Far from absolute, but is just a good point of compare and they account for every play as opposed to just the highlights. I would assume should come out pretty good especially because most of Jonah's issues have been pass blocking, and today, smartly, we mostly ran the ball.



Cole Strange - Lost in the noise, but I think he has been pretty good of late after the slow start while getting acclimated. Last week he graded out very highly. Will see what they say about this week. But boy, he is young, and it would be nice to be able to rely on him as opposed to having to bet on James Daniels, who does not seem to be able to stay on the field. This would be a huge upside surprise if Cole Strange turns into the next Zach Seiler.



AJ- I think we know what he is. The issue with him is also being able to stay on the field. Not clear to me we have RT solved for. He is also a big cap hit next year.



Winning - Side note, in every game we have won we have de-emphasized the passing game and Tua's total attempts have been limited. Today, only 21 passing attempts for 127 yards versus 41 rushes for 239 yards! Should I ask the question about the team being more effective without Tyreek again? To be clear, not a knock on Tyreek, but his absence finally forced us to play real football as opposed to Madden football.



The Cold - I think this issue has been a bit mis-stated. Prior to this game, we were 0-7 with Tua in games below 48 degrees. 48 degrees is not cold, nor is 42 (McDaniel WTF with the WR gloves are you kidding me)! The issue is the cold means playing on the road, late in the season, often against better teams. That in most cases is why we were losing these games (KC playoff game 0 degrees, then the cold is really an issue but that was the exception). The Jets stink, and we lucked into their 3rd string QB that wasn't even drafted. To be honest, he didn't look terrible. Would be nice if someone could catch the ball for him, they were straight awful. At any rate, you want to win on the road when it is cold out, you better be able to run the ball and play real football, you cannot rely on arcade football in those conditions when you get them. Today was not those conditions, but clearly once again the running helped.



The interior D-Line - I also shouldn't ignore the kids here. They have been better as of late.