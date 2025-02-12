Jonathan Martin finding his way a decade after NFL retirement

Dolph N.Fan
Jonathan Martin wants you to forget the only thing you remember about him
A target of bullying in the 2013 Miami Dolphins locker room, he is now making his way in business and finance.
www.espn.com
Why did Miami waste a 2nd on him again?