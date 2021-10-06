Jones and Parker hurting

Dolphins CB Byron Jones (quad, Achilles') was sidelined for Wednesday's practice.​ Jones suffered the quad injury versus the Colts last week and was unable to return after exiting in the second half. Nik Needham should take on a larger role if Jones is unable to play against the Bucs. The loss of Jones will make it easier for Tom Brady to shred the Dolphins but that was the most likely outcome for their matchup anyway.



DeVante Parker (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.​ The Dolphins have been listing Parker with a shoulder injury since the start of the year but this is the first time he's logged anything other than a full practice. Still, it's safe to assume he'll continue playing through the injury. With Will Fuller (hand) hitting injured reserve, Parker's role should continue to grow in the coming weeks. He sits on the WR3/4 border versus the Bucs in Week 5.



this is all from rotoworld



Sunday could get ugly quick