 Jones and Parker hurting | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jones and Parker hurting

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
43,605
Reaction score
73,846
Location
Kissimmee,FL

Dolphins CB Byron Jones (quad, Achilles') was sidelined for Wednesday's practice.​

Jones suffered the quad injury versus the Colts last week and was unable to return after exiting in the second half. Nik Needham should take on a larger role if Jones is unable to play against the Bucs. The loss of Jones will make it easier for Tom Brady to shred the Dolphins but that was the most likely outcome for their matchup anyway.

DeVante Parker (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.​

The Dolphins have been listing Parker with a shoulder injury since the start of the year but this is the first time he's logged anything other than a full practice. Still, it's safe to assume he'll continue playing through the injury. With Will Fuller (hand) hitting injured reserve, Parker's role should continue to grow in the coming weeks. He sits on the WR3/4 border versus the Bucs in Week 5.

this is all from rotoworld

Sunday could get ugly quick
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

Mark my words, I'll get mine
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,137
Reaction score
192
Location
Flagstaff, AZ
Marino2.0 said:
Feels like guys may be starting to quit. The wheels fell off the Flo and Grier era pretty damn quickly.
Click to expand...
Jones took a big hit, I think Holland crashed into him after he was already tangled up with a Colts WR/TE. So idk, maybe you don't watch the games. I was glad Byron wasn't hurt more tbh.
 
Oraclepz

Oraclepz

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
2,017
Reaction score
42
Age
38
Location
Tampa
man if Jones doesn't play and Noah doesn't get play they might as well call him....
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,207
Reaction score
1,051
Dolfan5000 said:
Jones took a big hit, I think Holland crashed into him after he was already tangled up with a Colts WR/TE. So idk, maybe you don't watch the games. I was glad Byron wasn't hurt more tbh.
Click to expand...

Jones is just another in a long list of terrible moves by the front office. He’s paid to be a playmaker but he’s anything but. I don’t wish injury on any player but if this injury helps us cut him sooner then so be it.
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

Mark my words, I'll get mine
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,137
Reaction score
192
Location
Flagstaff, AZ
jbyrd850 said:
Jones is just another in a long list of terrible moves by the front office. He’s paid to be a playmaker but he’s anything but. I don’t wish injury on any player but if this injury helps us cut him sooner then so be it.
Click to expand...
Yikes, the guy is always very good in coverage (gets a lot of PBUs) and a solid tackler as a DB. He ain't a ballhawk type of guy but he is not part of the teams problems.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,899
Reaction score
27,079
Danny said:

Dolphins CB Byron Jones (quad, Achilles') was sidelined for Wednesday's practice.​

Jones suffered the quad injury versus the Colts last week and was unable to return after exiting in the second half. Nik Needham should take on a larger role if Jones is unable to play against the Bucs. The loss of Jones will make it easier for Tom Brady to shred the Dolphins but that was the most likely outcome for their matchup anyway.

DeVante Parker (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.​

The Dolphins have been listing Parker with a shoulder injury since the start of the year but this is the first time he's logged anything other than a full practice. Still, it's safe to assume he'll continue playing through the injury. With Will Fuller (hand) hitting injured reserve, Parker's role should continue to grow in the coming weeks. He sits on the WR3/4 border versus the Bucs in Week 5.

this is all from rotoworld

Sunday could get ugly quick
Click to expand...
Byron got knocked from the last game, so this is no surprise. Hopefully he is well enough to go on Sunday.

As the article says, Parker has had the same injury designation since before the season started, so I don't think limiting his practice reps on a Wednesday is injury related.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,014
Reaction score
19,580
Location
Davie, FL
Austin Tatious said:
I think Igbo is a good option to return punts. At receiver, let’s get Preston Williams active and get Kirk Merritt up here, hopefully for good.
Click to expand...
I think that’s probably what were going to see Sunday or very soon if not this week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom