Fin-Loco said: Giants' Jones 'preparing to play' against Dolphins New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says he is "preparing to play" Sunday against the Miami Dolphins despite a neck injury.

Meh. Not concerned but he's better than their backup.... Meh. Not concerned but he's better than their backup....

He is not as big a bunch of garbage as some would tell you, or his mediocre numbers would indicate, but he does have a problem with turnovers, especially fumbles at the worst possible time.If the Defense allows him to get comfortable, he will get it done (I don't expect Miami's defense from here on to make any QB feel comfortable), but make him even a bit nervous, big mistakes will eventually come.