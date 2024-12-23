Jonnu appreciation

Golphindolphin
What an absolute gem of a player, and by all appearances an even better human being. Really stoked to call him a Dolphin, here's hoping the Phins get out in front and keep him around for a while (along with Achane, Seiler, Brooks, Brewer, Chop eventually). I think Jonnu's got a two year contract, but these are the kind of players you don't let get out of the building (well, actually we usually do), if anyone has earned one of those big fat checks from Santa Ross I think Jonnu certainly has. I'm tempted to get a #9 Jersey, but my track record suggests that is the kiss of death. I'm rooting for him to get to 1,000 yards