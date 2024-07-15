 Jonnu Smith and OBJ - major or minor contributions in 2024 - 25 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jonnu Smith and OBJ - major or minor contributions in 2024 - 25

OBJ has been talked about a lot on this forum re his possible role and contributions to Miami in the upcoming season.

Rarely talked about or discussed so far is what contributions Smith might make for Miami in 24-25. I think Smith will be a major contributor for Miami. As teams continue to focus on Miami's 1 and 2, Smith and OBJ will take the underneath and end zone stuff, adding points in the red zone, regularly. I like Smith's play style and results in the NFL so far and I think he can continue to produce for Miami like he did elsewhere.

Also, I like what he said recently:

Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith makes brilliant observation about Tua Tagovailoa’s arm​


www.sportingnews.com

Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith makes brilliant observation about Tua Tagovailoa’s arm | Sporting News

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith made enlightening comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's talent.
www.sportingnews.com www.sportingnews.com

I see Smith contributing 5 - 7 TDs. I see OBJ contributing 9 plus TDs. You?
 
If Hill and Waddle remain healthy, I believe Smith will end up being the more valuable signing over OBJ. I just don’t see any #3 WR on the Dolphins being involved in the passing game as much as Hill and Waddle but I think Smith could be a bigger factor in the red zone than other TE’s have been since McDaniel became the HC.
 
If McD and Tua can use Smith in this way, with the dump offs and short stuff, I can see Smith blowing it up for Miami this year.

 
