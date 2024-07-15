Jonnu Smith and OBJ - major or minor contributions in 2024 - 25

fin007
fin007
- Dec 30, 2021
- 2,643
- 4,631
- 114
- Proxima Centauri
OBJ has been talked about a lot on this forum re his possible role and contributions to Miami in the upcoming season.
Rarely talked about or discussed so far is what contributions Smith might make for Miami in 24-25. I think Smith will be a major contributor for Miami. As teams continue to focus on Miami's 1 and 2, Smith and OBJ will take the underneath and end zone stuff, adding points in the red zone, regularly. I like Smith's play style and results in the NFL so far and I think he can continue to produce for Miami like he did elsewhere.
Also, I like what he said recently:
I see Smith contributing 5 - 7 TDs. I see OBJ contributing 9 plus TDs. You?
Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith makes brilliant observation about Tua Tagovailoa’s arm
Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith makes brilliant observation about Tua Tagovailoa’s arm | Sporting News
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith made enlightening comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's talent.
www.sportingnews.com
I see Smith contributing 5 - 7 TDs. I see OBJ contributing 9 plus TDs. You?