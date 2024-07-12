 Jonnu Smith eviscerates the city of Buffalo. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jonnu Smith eviscerates the city of Buffalo.

I like it....

Jonnu Smith bashes Buffalo, calls it "the worst place you can be in the world"

The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Nov. 3.
This will ruffle some feathers in North Western NY.

It will be nice to play football with a legit TE. Can't believe we've gone this long without one.

It's a shame ownership cost us a shot at Kincaid, LaPorta or Meyer last year but it's incredibly exciting to have Jonnu.

He's going to have bring his A game now against Buffalo after saying these things.
 
