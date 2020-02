He might have had a chance if he killed the whole pre draft process. He had an okay Senior Bowl week, just was inconsistent throughout the week which kind of stabilized him as a prospect. He is still a first rounder but at the end of the first wave of QBs. Has a chance to shine at the combine and workouts but a still see him as QB4, biggest thing for me isnt his production in his senior year as he lost his entire receiving core, 2/3rds of his coaching staff and 80% of his offensive line. It is he had off the field stuff in Logan Utah, what will happen when he is in Miami with every distraction in the world and millions of dollars.