Jordan Love declares

Someone will take a flyer on this kid, I'm shocked at the decision, means he probably got what he wanted in terms of a grade from the nfl scouts, think he could have vaulted up if he had graduate transferred but perhaps he's looking at as a bird in the hand, as a first or at worst second rounder he'll make a good living. He may also be looking at this QB class and thinking, I've got a lot better chance of being one of the first ones taken than I will next year.



For the Dolphins, I think he's probably to rough a diamond to hope to polish in the timeframe we are working on but he could be a value pick if he falls into the second.