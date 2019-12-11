Jordan Love declares

I'd take him over Fromm as wellLove didn’t have much talent around him. Only saw portions of several games but his skills jump off the page. I’d take him over Fromm and Herbert. Let him sit a year and learn. Pick 2b or 2c if they go that route perhaps?
Not sure how this applies specifically to Miami. Flores' contract is 4 more years and this was a complete tear down. If anything Love fits into the time frame of this rebuild.Someone will take a flyer on this kid, I'm shocked at the decision, means he probably got what he wanted in terms of a grade from the nfl scouts, think he could have vaulted up if he had graduate transferred but perhaps he's looking at as a bird in the hand, as a first or at worst second rounder he'll make a good living. He may also be looking at this QB class and thinking, I've got a lot better chance of being one of the first ones taken than I will next year.
For the Dolphins, I think he's probably to rough a diamond to hope to polish in the timeframe we are working on but he could be a value pick if he falls into the second.
The owner wants a contender in 2021, FLores and or Grier will be fired if that doesn't happen. Love may not be ready by then. We also need to keep in mind that the cap advantage we have is a window that will close, again it's been set up for us to be a regular winner in 2021. Love to me just isn't a kid I would bet the farm on, could potentially be the best QB in this class for sure but he has a lot of rough edges and will need the right situation and fantastic coaching, as well as this coaching staff have done this year, they have not proven yet that they can develop a QB.
I think that time line applies to all teams not just Miami. If this team continues to progress the way it has and the obvious issue is QB, they'll opt to get a different QB rather than fire a staff that is making progress. Keep in mind that Fitz and Rosen are both under contract next season so Love gets a year to progress. If it looks as if it won't work out they can draft another QB in the 2021 class which as of now, appears to be better.
I never said he did, but NFL owners are not known for giving coaches a lot of time. That'll be three seasons, I suspect if Ross hasn't seen the progress he clearly stated. "2020 we'll consolidate and 2021 we'll be a contender" then heads will roll, may not be both and maybe Grier is more in danger than Flores.

Also, I'd like to see where Ross has said it better be a contender in 2021 or else. 2 years from scratch is an unreasonable expectation.
Also, I'd like to see where Ross has said it better be a contender in 2021 or else. 2 years from scratch is an unreasonable expectation.
Absolutely agree that there are more ideal situations but quite frankly any QB taken in the first round, with a few exceptions, is going to be expected to produce sooner rather than later. Love will undoubtedly go in the first and the only ideal situation for him may be Green Bay or Atlanta. I'd put Pittsburgh and the Chargers in but I think both Rothlesberger and Rivers are done in the next year or two.

You are deflecting from the point though, that this is not the ideal situation for Jordan Love. The ideal situation is probably somewhere like the Chargers, or Pitt or even Green Bay, somewhere he can sit behind a franchise guy and learn his craft, without that pressure of being a high draft pick brings, at teams like Miami, he'll be expected to start sooner rather than later.
You are deflecting from the point though, that this is not the ideal situation for Jordan Love. The ideal situation is probably somewhere like the Chargers, or Pitt or even Green Bay, somewhere he can sit behind a franchise guy and learn his craft, without that pressure of being a high draft pick brings, at teams like Miami, he'll be expected to start sooner rather than later.