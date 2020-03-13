Jordan Love visiting Dolphins

dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,127
Reaction score
4,204
Location
NJ
Whether it's Tua, Love or Herbert @ #5, we're going to have live with it. Miami's interest in Love is well documented. Anything Miami does won't surprise me.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,629
Reaction score
2,619
dolfan91 said:
Whether it's Tua, Love or Herbert @ #5, we're going to have live with it. Miami's interest in Love is well documented. Anything Miami does won't surprise me.
Click to expand...
If we miss out on tua and Herbert I will reluctantly...be...o...k...with...Love
Maybe lol
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,940
Reaction score
7,807
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
OmegaPhinsFan said:
I know he has been moving up....but he could be deathcase in case Burrow, Tua and Herbert all are gone and we stay at 5
Click to expand...
Maybe, but 4 QBs going top 5 would certainly be unprecedented.

Perhaps they have no intention of taking a QB at 5 at all.

I know that's not popular around here, but I could see it happening.

If 3 go in the top 4, there will be a stud defender available for sure, or a tradedown could bring a very good return.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,127
Reaction score
4,204
Location
NJ
Mach2 said:
Maybe, but 4 QBs going top 5 would certainly be unprecedented.

Perhaps they have no intention of taking a QB at 5 at all.

I know that's not popular around here, but I could see it happening.

If 3 go in the top 4, there will be a stud defender available for sure, or a tradedown could bring a very good return.
Click to expand...
At this point, they could do just about anything they want. Of Course a QB is preferred but if not, there may be other fantastic choices or opportunities that open up in trade scenarios.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
33,342
Reaction score
38,357
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Jordan Love QB, College Player


Dolphins hosted Utah State QB Jordan Love for a visit.

Love will be in contact with just about every NFL team looking for a quarterback this offseason, but it's notable that the Dolphins rushed him in for a visit before the league further implements precaution surrounding the coronavirus. Teams will have to adjust their pre-draft visits, which could mean far fewer in-person meetings with prospects. Love is projected to be a Day 1 selection and Miami has three first round picks, so it's no surprise to see the two linked.

Related:

Source: Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports

Mar 13, 2020, 3:31 PM ET
 
M

MiamiMuss

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
1,591
Reaction score
110
Location
Canandaigua,NY
I have grown to like him more than most QB's in this draft.I can see us dropping back a few spots and grabbing him.
I'll be as nervous as anyone else but I am all for what Flores is after.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,636
Reaction score
942
Location
Albany, NY
20 TDs 17 INTs, while playing for Utah State. I’m not seeing the 1st round hype. I’m not seeing any hype actually. His numbers aren’t much different than the QBs projected to go undrafted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom