Jordan Love visiting Dolphins

Very interesting. Trade down possibility maybe?NFLN reports Jordan Love is visting the Dolphins at their facilities today.
If we miss out on tua and Herbert I will reluctantly...be...o...k...with...LoveWhether it's Tua, Love or Herbert @ #5, we're going to have live with it. Miami's interest in Love is well documented. Anything Miami does won't surprise me.
Not me. He’s my preferred QB.He is the only possible selection I'm hoping is a smoke screen.
Maybe, but 4 QBs going top 5 would certainly be unprecedented.I know he has been moving up....but he could be deathcase in case Burrow, Tua and Herbert all are gone and we stay at 5
At this point, they could do just about anything they want. Of Course a QB is preferred but if not, there may be other fantastic choices or opportunities that open up in trade scenarios.Maybe, but 4 QBs going top 5 would certainly be unprecedented.
Perhaps they have no intention of taking a QB at 5 at all.
I know that's not popular around here, but I could see it happening.
If 3 go in the top 4, there will be a stud defender available for sure, or a tradedown could bring a very good return.
Mine as well. I just don't see it. This poor mans Mahommes thing is my issue. Everyone one wants the next one and they do not grow on trees.I understand the due diligence but Love in the first round is my worst fear.