Jordan Love vs Kent St Bowl Game

So it's not always easy to find a Utah State game, but I recorded UtSt vs Kent St just to see Jordan Love play. I went into the game, never having seen him, expecting to be unimpressed based on a lot of chatter.

I must say, I came away the opposite. I realize it was only one game, but wow, he performed way better than what I was expecting(I realize it was against Kent St)

1. Great arm strength, very good accuracy. Missed on a key 3rd and long throw late in the game to keep a drive alive- threw it in the dirt in front of a WR; one other pass he missed was a touch pass with too much umph on it. Otherwise, zip zip, long and short passes, on the money. Looks like a line drive fastball type of thrower.

2. Good legs. Can really move around. Not like Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, but kept several plays alive for an extended period(again, it was against Kent St)

3. Got busted for marijuana the week before the bowl game. Dude. Why?

4. Put team first and played in a bowl game when he didn't have to. Had already declared.

In my one Jordan Love game, I can see why he would be a late first round guy who'd sit for a year.

