Jordan Phillips And The Young Guys

Apparently he looked pretty good yesterday, according to a few pundits.

Will be interesting how the PFF grades look and how the snap counts look for both him and Grant.

Grant needs to develop, that is important.

But if Jordan Phillips turns out to be a big upside surprise for a 5th rounder, that would help us a fair bit.

Ultimately they need to throw draft status out the window and start allocating snaps based on performance.

But it is a complex calculus, I would also lean to giving the playing time to the young guys over the older guys. Ergo both Grant and Phillips should be favored over Benito Jones and Matthew Butler.



Same issue re the OL. In theory if it came down to Jonah vs Eichenberg, would have to keep Jonah out there, even if Eich was viewed as marginally better. The decision in this case remains easy because it is not good versus bad. It is bad vs bad with theoretical upside that needs development time to fully know.



At 3-7 the team needs to start getting the young guys on the field. Heck, that includes Willie Gay, Brents, Jason Marshall (as a boundary where he belongs not slot), etc as well.