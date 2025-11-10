 Jordan Phillips And The Young Guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jordan Phillips And The Young Guys

Apparently he looked pretty good yesterday, according to a few pundits.
Will be interesting how the PFF grades look and how the snap counts look for both him and Grant.
Grant needs to develop, that is important.
But if Jordan Phillips turns out to be a big upside surprise for a 5th rounder, that would help us a fair bit.
Ultimately they need to throw draft status out the window and start allocating snaps based on performance.
But it is a complex calculus, I would also lean to giving the playing time to the young guys over the older guys. Ergo both Grant and Phillips should be favored over Benito Jones and Matthew Butler.

Same issue re the OL. In theory if it came down to Jonah vs Eichenberg, would have to keep Jonah out there, even if Eich was viewed as marginally better. The decision in this case remains easy because it is not good versus bad. It is bad vs bad with theoretical upside that needs development time to fully know.

At 3-7 the team needs to start getting the young guys on the field. Heck, that includes Willie Gay, Brents, Jason Marshall (as a boundary where he belongs not slot), etc as well.
 
I agree with the more playing time for the young players. Willie Gay did play well, he deserves more snaps. I want to see more of Wright, it seems when he gets his # called, the play has no crease, or hole for him. Need to see if he is a keeper because all roster spots are valuable.
 
stillhardcore said:
I agree with the more playing time for the young players. Willie Gay did play well, he deserves more snaps. I want to see more of Wright, it seems when he gets his # called, the play has no crease, or hole for him. Need to see if he is a keeper because all roster spots are valuable.
I think I've seen enough of Wright, TBH. Physical ability got him by at Tenn, but that's not enough at this level.

Very meh as a runner and OG beat him out in TC.
 
One of the most impressive aspects of the win over Buffalo, that hadn't been discussed enough, was the coverage in the secondary.

Allen made plays, but he was constantly looking to second and third options. This is a young secondary that has started to gel a little bit.

The defense has been playing better than the sum of its parts lately. It took a long time to get there, but give credit to Weaver who took a beating on this site for most of the year.

In my view, Jordan Phillips has outplayed Grant but I agree with the OP in continuing to get playing time for the young players. That's really what this season is about.

Evaluate and go from there.
 
Yeah Phillips looked great and Grant continues to get better, . Trader looks pretty solid. I remember Marshall had a nice breakup but wish they’d just keep him on the outside. Kept moving him slot to outside.

As for Savaii I think he’s better than Eich. Eich was consistently bad. Savaii has been bad but has looked good at times atleast in the run game. Like both big runs were to the left and one was right through the a gap through him and brewer. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Eich make a good play lol
 
Weaver schemed a great game and the secondary was pretty much flawless. The front 4-7 didn’t get tons of pressure, but they were great against the run and bottled up Allen. I think that was the plan and why the pressure, or lack thereof, gave Allen almost 4 seconds in the pocket on average, and for it to work, the DB’s had to do their jobs and do it well.

Add to it they all tackled very well and this is a defense that looked very good.
 
I just read that a nextgen stat showed that Allen had more time in the pocket in this game than he has had in his entire career

You would have guessed the Bills would have blown us out with that stat, but whatever we did, worked.
 
lynx said:
I just read that a nextgen stat showed that Allen had more time in the pocket in this game than he has had in his entire career

You would have guessed the Bills would have blown us out with that stat, but whatever we did, worked.
The buzz up here … Im near Buffalo… is the Bills’ receivers are awful.

Then they lost the TE to injury.

Hence never getting open.
 
Mach2 said:
I think I've seen enough of Wright, TBH. Physical ability got him by at Tenn, but that's not enough at this level.

Very meh as a runner and OG beat him out in TC.
He had us all fooled. It appears his vision limits his production potential at the NFL level.
 
I'm hoping both Grant and Savaiinaea, take the same road in the upcoming offseason, that Patrick Paul took last offseason. Paul dedicated his entire offseason to improving. He worked out, practiced his craft and dieted to help give himself a fighting chance at making the necessary improvements.

Miami's needs that kind of dedication and determination from Savaiinaea and Grant. If they commit themselves, Miami's 2025 draft just might turn out like most thought it would. Miami's future is dependent on both of these kids.
 
Even Flores first year it took 7 weeks for the defense to start clicking. Same thing is happening here with all these young guys.
 
