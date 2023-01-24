Jordan Poyer Likes Tweet Saying He Should Join Dolphins

Fin-Loco
FA is a ways away and we have priorities but Poyer is a beast. Just sharing for convo purposes.
Who wouldn't? Is it possible financially speaking without impacting our other moves? Of course not but holy cow would it help the D.I would love him here
Really? Poyer is a top three safety. Jones is good but he's not that good.Eh, I don't see him as any better than Jones and would be a bigger cap hit. Pass. (Assuming Jones recovers fully)
Good thing to consider.He'll be 32 by the time the season starts, not sure we would want to commit a large cap number to him.
I'm not sure, he's no spring chicken but I would hope Grier kicks the tires.Who wouldn't? Is it possible financially speaking without impacting our other moves? Of course not but holy cow would it help the D.