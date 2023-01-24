 Jordan Poyer Likes Tweet Saying He Should Join Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jordan Poyer Likes Tweet Saying He Should Join Dolphins

C l u t c H 385

Eh, I don't see him as any better than Jones and would be a bigger cap hit. Pass. (Assuming Jones recovers fully)
 
dolfan91

There are rumors of Poyer wanting to play in Miami. They're out there. Just don't think it'll happen.
 
Springveldt

He'll be 32 by the time the season starts, not sure we would want to commit a large cap number to him.
 
artdnj

Fin-Loco said:
Who wouldn't? Is it possible financially speaking without impacting our other moves? Of course not but holy cow would it help the D.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure, he's no spring chicken but I would hope Grier kicks the tires.
 
Kamelion4291

Just noting that safety play is extremely important in a Fangio scheme...
 
