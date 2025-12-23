Jordyn Brooks And Aaron Brewer Snubbed For The Pro Bowl - Implications?

To be honest I think the Pro Bowl voting is silly, and I really do not care that much.



But I also think it matters to the players. How much of the snub is due to the team they play for being a laughingstock, and how much of it is deserved because the players may not be as good as we think?



In Brook's case, I think his weakness is pass coverage. In Brewer's case, he may not be as good at the straight ahead stuff. But in both cases, they probably deserve to have been voted in and some lesser players from organizations with more shine got in ahead of them.



I think it does matter, because the players care, and getting snubbed probably increases their frustration with the organization, probably hurts their paycheck on the margin with any new deal (or bonus money they may have due from pro bowl selections), and also makes the Dolphins less attractive to free agents.