Josh Allen. Impressive stats. History

From a another forum. Not me:.......

Overrated? This came from a Jets fan on a Jets message board. Take a look at these facts.



Josh Allen has the most tds in NFL history to this point



He has the second most playoff tds in NFL playoff history for a QB in his first ten playoff games



He is tied for the 4th most passing touchdowns in NFL history for a QB in his first 6 years



He has the most tds over a 4 year span ( before and after the merger) in NFL history



Allen is second in passing touchdowns since 19 and 20 ( 6 behind mahomes).

If you took out all of Allens rushing production he has still tied Peyton Manning in passing touchdowns in his first 6 years starting, yet has about 30 less int over that same 6 years starting...



He has the lowest int percentage in NFL playoff history



He has the 3rd LEAST amount of turnovers in NFL playoff history for a QB in his first ten playoff games



He has more playoff tds than burrow Lamar Herbert and Lawrence combined....

If you took out Allens best playoff game and took out burrow and Lamars worst playoff game, Allen still has a higher passer rating, higher td %, higher passing touchdown %, higher qbr ...



If you take away all of Allens wildcard stats



He still has better overall playoff numbers than Lamar and burrow.

Allen since 2020 in the regular season and postseason he has almost 100 more tds than Lamar... A frickin hundred...lol

Allen overall record vs mahomes 3-4 ( since 2020



Allen record vs mahomes since 21 (3-2)

Allen in those past 5 games vs mahomes



16 tds 1 turnover

Mahomes 11 tds 5 turnovers

Allen has a career playoff passer rating of 100...



Allen at age 28 has already tied the great Jim Kelly in playoff passing touchdowns (21)