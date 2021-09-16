 Josh Allen under pressure? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Allen under pressure?

V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
758
Reaction score
712
Was brought up today on First Things First. Did not perform well in the playoffs last year and was not great last week. Could this be a trend? I doubt it, but the Dolphins have to slow him down and maybe, just maybe make this guy start thinking. Big contract and sky high expectations. I can tell you this, whatever we tried to do to him in the past needs to get thrown out the window. Pull a George Costanza and do everything opposite.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,312
Reaction score
1,745
Age
29
Location
Florida
I mean, almost no QB performs well under intense pass rush. There are a few exceptions, but its generally not something even they do consistently.

Make any QBs life hard and you have a chance to win.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,734
Reaction score
2,314
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
I don’t think this game looks anything like the Steelers game. Their front 7 is on a whole other level. As good as our secondary is, that’s not the way to beat the Bills - their WRs are too good at getting separation. I don’t care who the DBs are, one of them will get separation if Allen has 5 seconds to throw the ball.

Our offense is going to need to show up. I don’t see us winning scoring less than 4 TDS.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,848
Reaction score
1,721
Jimi said:
I don’t think this game looks anything like the Steelers game. Their front 7 is on a whole other level. As good as our secondary is, that’s not the way to beat the Bills - their WRs are too good at getting separation. I don’t care who the DBs are, one of them will get separation if Allen has 5 seconds to throw the ball.

Our offense is going to need to show up. I don’t see us winning scoring less than 4 TDS.


Yeah, not having Davis hurts us because I am not sure we can get pressure up the middle without him. Allen is mobile enough that if we blitz, he could make us pay. Naturally, we are going to mix it up, I am sure. Do you think we need to play zone? I am not happy about how that looked last week, but it's another week, and hopefully, we get some things cleaned up—still hoping for a win!
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
766
Reaction score
404
Location
Miami, FL
Last time these teams face off Miami got embarrassed plain and simple. If it wasn’t for that game I would say Miami loses this Sunday, but now I’m not so sure about that.

I foresee a close game with Miami pressuring Allen more this time around with Phillips making an appearance. Add to that the heat and humidity that will negatively impact the bills performance.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
16,269
Reaction score
1,755
Location
Bradenton,FL
If I were to guess, Allen probably struggles with pressure with defenses in zone coverage.

Running man majority of the time plays into his strengths. I know it’s our strength as well, but I suspect we may play more zone this week. But we will see.
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,551
Reaction score
2,064
Jimi said:
I don’t think this game looks anything like the Steelers game. Their front 7 is on a whole other level. As good as our secondary is, that’s not the way to beat the Bills - their WRs are too good at getting separation. I don’t care who the DBs are, one of them will get separation if Allen has 5 seconds to throw the ball.

Our offense is going to need to show up. I don’t see us winning scoring less than 4 TDS.

I agree with you, I posted in another thread about bringing pressure against Allen to slow him down, make him think instead of reacting naturally, however, our offense has to show up and score points, anything less than 4td like you said will not get us this win IMO, this won't be a low scoring game at least on the Bills part.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,312
Reaction score
1,745
Age
29
Location
Florida
Random but I wonder if Phillips and Rosseau have a little extra pep in their step this week playing one anothers team.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,742
Reaction score
4,681
Location
Miami
Easier said than done with Allen. I just think our DEs are too slow to get him. DEs with decent speed seem to get to him more often.
Our best pass rusher, Ogbah, is slow as molasses, he is not bad, but not fast.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,848
Reaction score
1,721
finmann said:
I agree with you, I posted in another thread about bringing pressure against Allen to slow him down, make him think instead of reacting naturally, however, our offense has to show up and score points, anything less than 4td like you said will not get us this win IMO, this won't be a low scoring game at least on the Bills part.


I sure was hopeful that our offense would be more explosive with the addition of Fuller and Waddle to a reasonably decent core of Parker, Wilson, Williams, Grant, and Gesicki. This would be an excellent week for us to open up a can of whoop-***!

Whoop Ass Reaction GIF
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,548
Reaction score
3,072
Location
Orlando, Florida
Jimi said:
I don’t think this game looks anything like the Steelers game. Their front 7 is on a whole other level. As good as our secondary is, that’s not the way to beat the Bills - their WRs are too good at getting separation. I don’t care who the DBs are, one of them will get separation if Allen has 5 seconds to throw the ball.

Our offense is going to need to show up. I don’t see us winning scoring less than 4 TDS.


Our defense has given up over 21 points, and over 50 points in two different games last season. We can score on Buffalo without a doubt, but if we don't play our cards right they will outscore us. So if there is a recipe we want to steal, it is the recipe the steelers used. When Josh Allen is under pressure, and the offense scores less than 21 points the Bills are less of a threat. We couldn't pressure Mac Jones like we wanted to at all, so if the same recipe as last week comes this week then Josh will have a redemption game.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,312
Reaction score
1,745
Age
29
Location
Florida
Beach Bum said:
I sure was hopeful that our offense would be more explosive with the addition of Fuller and Waddle to a reasonably decent core of Parker, Wilson, Williams, Grant, and Gesicki. This would be an excellent week for us to open up a can of whoop-***!

Whoop *** Reaction GIF


I never imagined that whoop *** was a liquid.
 
