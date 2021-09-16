Josh Allen under pressure?

Jimi said: I don’t think this game looks anything like the Steelers game. Their front 7 is on a whole other level. As good as our secondary is, that’s not the way to beat the Bills - their WRs are too good at getting separation. I don’t care who the DBs are, one of them will get separation if Allen has 5 seconds to throw the ball.



Our offense is going to need to show up. I don’t see us winning scoring less than 4 TDS. Click to expand...

Our defense has given up over 21 points, and over 50 points in two different games last season. We can score on Buffalo without a doubt, but if we don't play our cards right they will outscore us. So if there is a recipe we want to steal, it is the recipe the steelers used. When Josh Allen is under pressure, and the offense scores less than 21 points the Bills are less of a threat. We couldn't pressure Mac Jones like we wanted to at all, so if the same recipe as last week comes this week then Josh will have a redemption game.