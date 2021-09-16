Josh Allen under pressure?

Virginia99
Was brought up today on First Things First. Did not perform well in the playoffs last year and was not great last week. Could this be a trend? I doubt it, but the Dolphins have to slow him down and maybe, just maybe make this guy start thinking. Big contract and sky high expectations. I can tell you this, whatever we tried to do to him in the past needs to get thrown out the window. Pull a George Costanza and do everything opposite.