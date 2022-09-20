Josh Allen vs Tua

Well, it's here ladies and Gentlemen BILLS WEEK...So here is just some stats on both starting QBs. Also I added how the Opponant defenses did in the other game they played...









..............Josh.........Tua......winner



Yard:.... 614...........738.......Tua

YPA: ......8.9............8.9........tie

Com%:...75.4........71.1.......Josh

TD/INT:..7/2..........7/2.........Tie

Rating:...123.7......116.5.....Josh

1st down: 28..........35..........Tua

40+ yrds:...3 ..........4............Tua

20+ yrds....7..........8.............Tua

Long:........53........60............Tua

Sacked:....3...........4..............Josh

Running:..66.........1..............Josh





Extra information



Record of Opponants:

Josh....1-3

Tua.....2-2



Defensive Rank vs opponants (Without adding Dolphins/Bills game stats):



Bills-



Rams vs Falcons:

261 total yards (171 passing yards)

17- 1st downs

3rd down efficiency 3 for 10

4th down " " " " 1 for 2

Total plays- 56

Sacked- 3 times

Forced to punt- 1

5 penalties

1 fumble

2 Int

TOP: 29:36



Titans vs Giants:

394 total yards (156 passing)

19- 1st downs

3RD down efficiency 2- 10

4th down " " " " 1 - 1

Total plays- 58

Sacks - 5

Punts- 6

Penalties- 8

Fumbles-1

INT- 1

TOP- 28:54





Dolphins-



Ravens vs Jets:

380 Total yards (297 Passing)

24-1st downs

3rd down efficiency 2 for 14

4th down. " " " 3 for 4

Total plays- 79

Sacked- 3

Punts- 6

Penalties-6

Fumbles-1

INT- 1

TOP- 32:30



Patriots vs Steelers:

243 Total yards (152 Passing)

16- 1st downs

3rd down efficiency- 8-15

4th down " " " 0-0

Total plays- 58

Sacked- 3

Punts- 4

Penalties- 3

Fumbles-1

INT- 1

TOP- 26:24



For the record, my intention is not to say which QB is better (Personal feeling, Tua needs to prove himself, before I do that), but to how each QB has done so far, and a bit of info on how those Defenses have done when not facing Josh or Tua.



For whatever it's worth...Have at it.