Josh Allen vs Tua

Well, it's here ladies and Gentlemen BILLS WEEK...So here is just some stats on both starting QBs. Also I added how the Opponant defenses did in the other game they played...
..............Josh.........Tua......winner
Yard:.... 614...........738.......Tua
YPA: ......8.9............8.9........tie
Com%:...75.4........71.1.......Josh
TD/INT:..7/2..........7/2.........Tie
Rating:...123.7......116.5.....Josh
1st down: 28..........35..........Tua
40+ yrds:...3 ..........4............Tua
20+ yrds....7..........8.............Tua
Long:........53........60............Tua
Sacked:....3...........4..............Josh
Running:..66.........1..............Josh
Extra information
Record of Opponants:
Josh....1-3
Tua.....2-2
Defensive Rank vs opponants (Without adding Dolphins/Bills game stats):
Bills-
Rams vs Falcons:
261 total yards (171 passing yards)
17- 1st downs
3rd down efficiency 3 for 10
4th down " " " " 1 for 2
Total plays- 56
Sacked- 3 times
Forced to punt- 1
5 penalties
1 fumble
2 Int
TOP: 29:36
Titans vs Giants:
394 total yards (156 passing)
19- 1st downs
3RD down efficiency 2- 10
4th down " " " " 1 - 1
Total plays- 58
Sacks - 5
Punts- 6
Penalties- 8
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 28:54
Dolphins-
Ravens vs Jets:
380 Total yards (297 Passing)
24-1st downs
3rd down efficiency 2 for 14
4th down. " " " 3 for 4
Total plays- 79
Sacked- 3
Punts- 6
Penalties-6
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 32:30
Patriots vs Steelers:
243 Total yards (152 Passing)
16- 1st downs
3rd down efficiency- 8-15
4th down " " " 0-0
Total plays- 58
Sacked- 3
Punts- 4
Penalties- 3
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 26:24
For the record, my intention is not to say which QB is better (Personal feeling, Tua needs to prove himself, before I do that), but to how each QB has done so far, and a bit of info on how those Defenses have done when not facing Josh or Tua.
For whatever it's worth...Have at it.
