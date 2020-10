Lamar Jackson was by far the best QB taken in the 2018 draft. Baker Mayfield obviously didn’t play as well in his second year in the league than he did as a rookie. Yet he seems to be playing much better in year three and I doubt the Browns are upset that they drafted him instead of Allen. Allen is certainly better than a lot of people on here give him credit for and I think he will be a top 10 QB in the league for the next decade.



Rosen appears to be the only QB taken in the first round in 2018 who can be considered a bust at this time. It is really hard to determine if Darnold is a good QB or not. He is on a team with very little talent and he has Gase as his HC. So like Tannehill, he might actually turn out to be a decent QB if the Jets fire Gase and hire a real NFL head coach. Of course I expect the Jets to end up with the first pick in the 2021 draft and select Lawrence. So Darnold will probably have to develop into an NFL QB on another team.