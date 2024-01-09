 Josh Allen's "Victory Lap" Around Hard Rock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Allen's "Victory Lap" Around Hard Rock

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,753
Reaction score
28,689
This guy just rubs me the wrong way. I can't recall any other quarterback essentially taking a victory lap around the opposing team's stadium.

I certainly can't imagine Tua doing that after a victory in Buffalo. Of course, Miami hasn't played well recently in Buffalo either.

Am I the only one bothered by that?
 
I get it, but part of it likely goes back to the threads on how well Bills fans showed up. If there are a million Bills fans they likely celebrate like normal and jog into the locker room. But there was certainly a "home game" feel to the Bills for this one.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
This guy just rubs me the wrong way. I can't recall any other quarterback essentially taking a victory lap around the opposing team's stadium.

I certainly can't imagine Tua doing that after a victory in Buffalo. Of course, Miami hasn't played well recently in Buffalo either.

Am I the only one bothered by that?
Click to expand...

This move IMO reeks of insecurity.

p.s. He does come across as a grade A douche.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom