Josh Allen's "Victory Lap" Around Hard Rock

This guy just rubs me the wrong way. I can't recall any other quarterback essentially taking a victory lap around the opposing team's stadium.
I certainly can't imagine Tua doing that after a victory in Buffalo. Of course, Miami hasn't played well recently in Buffalo either.
Am I the only one bothered by that?
