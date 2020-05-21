Josh Gordon is applying for reinstatement

Barnwell counts down NFL offseasons from 32 to 1: Can any team top the Bucs? The Cowboys, Broncos and Browns upgraded their offenses, but only one team added the GOAT this offseason.

I know who will be replying and what he will say lol.Just curious, should Miami be looking at anyone? or do we have a championship team?per ESPN, WR should be looked at (and Clowney, dare I say)