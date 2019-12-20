Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Josh Rosen On Not Starting, His NFL Future
We heard recently that Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen wasn't likely to play in the final two games of the season, …
www.profootballrumors.com
Rosen added that he “absolutely” hopes to be back in Miami next year, saying “I like it a lot.” It’s long been assumed that the Dolphins will be drafting a passer early next April, which could mean Rosen isn’t starting anytime soon. Many in the media have already written Rosen off, but he isn’t getting discouraged about his longterm prospects despite the multiple setbacks in his brief career.
“I’m very encouraged just in general day to day, in how I’ve developed and watching Fitz do his thing,” he said. “I’m still only 22 years old. It’s not really the window is opened and closed like that. But there’s a sense of understanding time and opportunity. I’m aware of it, but it’s all for you guys to write about more than for me to worry about. Opportunities will come and I’ll try to seize them.”