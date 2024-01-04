Josh will be Josh, Tua must be Tua and Ball Out

Bottom line, our defense will be under manned, need Fangio to scheme up to help hide some deficiencies.
On the other side we should be ok, I think Hunt plays and that will help line which has held up.
Hoping Waddle goes but we still have the fire power to beat the Jills.
Bottom line, Tua must have one of his best games of the year and I think we win.
We got embarrassed last week, boys will be ready to go and we owe the bills for week 4, I think we get it done, 30-27 type game...
