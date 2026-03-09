JP To The Panthers

4 years, $120mm, $80mm guaranteed.



This is how the NFL values the player.



He had more value in the market than the net 4th (you have to account for the fact that we paid his salary) Chump got from Howie Roseman. Chump caved a day early, as opposed to holding out for a better deal. I want Chump in my poker game.



Now the Eagles will get a 3rd round comp pick for JP, which means they got him more or less for free, and that is the 3rd round comp pick we could have had if we held on.



This is exactly why Chump should have held out for a better deal. If a stronger offer didn't end up coming in, worst case we end up with basically the same thing as we would get that 3rd round comp pick. There was almost no downside to holding out for something more.



The verdict is in.



The whole deadline was grossly mismanaged. Turned down the 1st and 3rd for Waddle. Kept Chubb, then released him for nothing. Now only get a 7th for Minkah, could have had more at the deadline. Terrible deal for JP, Howie Roseman rakes us over the coals again and bags the player for free.