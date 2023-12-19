 JPP it was nice to know thee. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JPP it was nice to know thee.

andyahs said:
Don't want to give him the finger 🖕
I don't know how you clap with one hand.

kristin kreuk clapping GIF by CBC
 
When AVG was out on Sunday, Goode played. So, JPP hasn't beaten out Goode, then why have him?
 
zucca said:
It's hard to put a finger on it, my guess is he was no longer a complete player...


We are probably all going to hell for this. If JPP is reading it, I hope he knows it is all in good fun.
 
zucca said:
Hasn't been talked about, but Goode got a meaningful number of defensive snaps for the first time in his career Sunday (34%).

Goode to see the young man get an opportunity.
 
