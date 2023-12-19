JPP it was nice to know thee.

I don't know how you clap with one hand.Don't want to give him the finger
Goode Hand Bonner?When AVG was out on Sunday, Goode played. So, JPP hasn't beaten out Goode, then why have him?
It's hard to put a finger on it, my guess is he was no longer a complete player...When AVG was out on Sunday, Goode played. So, JPP hasn't beaten out Goode, then why have him?
King Mel in da house?BTW, this probably means Ogbah is OK, so that's good.
Hasn't been talked about, but Goode got a meaningful number of defensive snaps for the first time in his career Sunday (34%).When AVG was out on Sunday, Goode played. So, JPP hasn't beaten out Goode, then why have him?