JS55 2021 Mock Draft

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 4,505
- Reaction score
- 653
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
|1
|Miami Dolphins Via Jaguars Trade
|Trevor Lawrence
|note: Dolphins Traded Tua, and swap picks with the Jaguars. Terms: Next years 1st round pick.
|2
|New York Jets
|Zack Wilson
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Penei Sewell
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mac Jones
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Rashawn Slater
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Justin Fields
|7
|Detroit Lions
|Trey Lance
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Christian Barmore
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Davonta Smith
|Went to Denver
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|Derick Brown
|11
|New York Giants
|Kyle Pitts
|12
|San Francisco 49ers
|Chase
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Micah Parsons
|15
|New England Patriots
|Jaylen Waddle
|Sorry guys he will haunt us.
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|Zaven Collins
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Surtain Jr.
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Kyle Trask
|note: they miss Florida Qb's so they drafted one
|20
|Chicago Bears
|Rosseau
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jaelen Philips
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Caleb Farley
|23
|New York Jets
|N. Harris
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Owusu
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Daviyon Nixon
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Levi Onwuzurike
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kwity Paye,
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Jaycee Horn
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Tyson Campbell
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Etienne
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jalen Mayfield
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kadarius Toney