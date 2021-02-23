 JS55 2021 Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JS55 2021 Mock Draft

1Miami Dolphins Via Jaguars TradeTrevor Lawrencenote: Dolphins Traded Tua, and swap picks with the Jaguars. Terms: Next years 1st round pick.
2New York JetsZack Wilson
3Jacksonville JaguarsPenei Sewell
4Atlanta FalconsMac Jones
5Cincinnati BengalsRashawn Slater
6Philadelphia EaglesJustin Fields
7Detroit LionsTrey Lance
8Carolina PanthersChristian Barmore
9Denver BroncosDavonta SmithWent to Denver
10Dallas CowboysDerick Brown
11New York GiantsKyle Pitts
12San Francisco 49ersChase
13Los Angeles ChargersAlijah Vera-Tucker
14Minnesota VikingsMicah Parsons
15New England PatriotsJaylen WaddleSorry guys he will haunt us.
16Arizona CardinalsZaven Collins
17Las Vegas RaidersSurtain Jr.
18Miami DolphinsAlijah Vera-Tucker
19Washington Football TeamKyle Trasknote: they miss Florida Qb's so they drafted one
20Chicago BearsRosseau
21Indianapolis ColtsJaelen Philips
22Tennessee TitansCaleb Farley
23New York JetsN. Harris
24Pittsburgh SteelersOwusu
25Jacksonville JaguarsDaviyon Nixon
26Cleveland Browns Levi Onwuzurike
27Baltimore RavensKwity Paye,
28New Orleans SaintsJaycee Horn
29Green Bay PackersTyson Campbell
30Buffalo BillsEtienne
31Kansas City ChiefsJalen Mayfield
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersKadarius Toney
 
OMG that's tragic.

Apart from Vera-Tucker being drafted twice, the Jags trading out of the #1 pick (LOL), Kyle Trask being drafted in the first round, Mac Jones going at #4 ! Oh and Derrick Brown, rentering the 2021 draft after getting draft last year.

That's just terribad.
 
