Judgement Day?

2026 will probably be a rough year, but there should be some ways to evaluate the front office and coaching staff independent of the team's record.



How will you judge the coaching staff and the front office in 2026 to form a view as to whether or not you think they are doing a good job?



For example, with respect to the coaching staff, if the roster is grossly deficient, what metrics or other things will you look at to judge whether each of the coaches is good or bad at their job, or do you think it will be really hard to tell?



Also, what will you look at to judge Sullivan and our new front office?



Personally I think it may be a little easier to judge Sullivan's work than it will be to judge the work of the coaching staff.



Rather than making any leading statements, I am curious to hear others opinions on these issues.