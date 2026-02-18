 Judgement Day? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Judgement Day?

2026 will probably be a rough year, but there should be some ways to evaluate the front office and coaching staff independent of the team's record.

How will you judge the coaching staff and the front office in 2026 to form a view as to whether or not you think they are doing a good job?

For example, with respect to the coaching staff, if the roster is grossly deficient, what metrics or other things will you look at to judge whether each of the coaches is good or bad at their job, or do you think it will be really hard to tell?

Also, what will you look at to judge Sullivan and our new front office?

Personally I think it may be a little easier to judge Sullivan's work than it will be to judge the work of the coaching staff.

Rather than making any leading statements, I am curious to hear others opinions on these issues.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
With a total tear down and rebuild, judgements start midway through the 2027 season and dont intensify until at least the mid point of 2028.
My 2 cents, I think we can start judging Sullivan now.
How he breaks down the roster and handles the cap issues, some of which has already started.
How he drafts and what he does in FA, if anything.
There will be things to react to that are pretty analyzable.

I think the coaching staff will be harder to judge, but there are certain things to watch that could be considered independent of talent and the teams record. I could list a few of them but would rather hear from others.
 
Personally, I want to see the team fighting hard win or lose. I also want to see better second half adjustments, and a more disciplined team. That would speak highly of this coaching staff. I'm sure we'll see "rookie" mistakes.

Sullivan has talked about physical players, and that's what I want to see.
 
It's so Dolphins that we are hitting the reset button.... Again..... Anyways, with having experienced this several times, I just want to see us compete, work hard, and develop the roster, and destroy the narrative of us being "soft". That's it. Year one success isn't about wins...
 
I just want some semblance of a physical, disciplined football team. We won’t have all the pieces yet but there needs to be a culture change. No more country club training camps. No more free agents that sign here and basically sit out the season which is essentially robbing us. No more dumb penalties.

We will learn a lot about Sully in the draft. He stressed big physical players and building from the inside out. I hope he sticks to that.

I don’t have any expectations next year. However, it will be interesting to see how this build progresses. We’ll know by the end of 2027 if this regime is headed in the right direction.
 
