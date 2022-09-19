Judging NFL Week 2 overreactions: Can Tua lead the Dolphins to the playoffs?

Yeah, I didn't get the love for the Broncos; I mean, Russell Wilson and all, but until they actually do something, I'm not counting them a contender.

The Bengals could rebound, but history dictates that most Super Bowl losers don't even make the playoffs the following year.

The Colts always get love, and man I wish we had taken Jonathan Taylor, but they are pretenders too.

Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, ... and I am not even including the Chargers in that list until I see more out of them. They are in the Colts tier to me until they actually do something.

The Ravens will rebound, they're a good team and a strong organization. AFC still goes through Buffalo or KC.