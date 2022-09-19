Judging NFL Week 2 overreactions: Can Tua lead the Dolphins to the playoffs?

andyahs
The Dolphins are a legitimate AFC contender
You can sit there and argue for days about whose comeback win on Sunday was the most ridiculous. You want to argue Jets? Cardinals? Go right ahead. But somebody in your fantasy league won this week because of what the Dolphins did, erasing a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit against a very well-regarded Ravens defense with Tua Tagovailoa just straight up airing it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Each of those dudes had 11 catches, two touchdowns and over 170 yards.
Tagovailoa finished with 469 yards and six touchdown passes on 72% passing. The Dolphins' defense, which was being strafed by Lamar Jackson for three quarters, got its stops. And Miami is 2-0 and in solo first place in the AFC East (pending the result of Monday Night's Bills game). Tagovailoa wanted to prove the doubters wrong, and his doubters are going to have to be pretty quiet this week.
The verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
Yes, the AFC is stacked with contenders, but ... the Ravens are supposed to be one of them! To come back like this, throwing the ball with a maligned quarterback to the high-speed receivers you were trying to build this offense around, is a straight-up statement to the rest of the league that Miami is going to be hard to play this year. The Bengals look wobbly. The Broncos look lost. The Colts look awful. It's possible there aren't as many monster contenders in the AFC as we thought there were in the preseason. Should we be talking about the Dolphins along with the Bills, Chiefs and Chargers right now? The Fins probably haven't quite earned that just yet. But Sunday's outing tells us they absolutely could, before long.
Judging NFL overreactions: Let's overreact to Week 2 quarterback performances
Tua Tagovailoa had a breakout performance. TB12 looked shaky for a second straight week (so did Mitch Trubisky). These are the QB storylines eliciting overreactions.
