Judging NFL Week 2 overreactions: Can Tua lead the Dolphins to the playoffs?

andyahs

andyahs

The Dolphins are a legitimate AFC contender​

You can sit there and argue for days about whose comeback win on Sunday was the most ridiculous. You want to argue Jets? Cardinals? Go right ahead. But somebody in your fantasy league won this week because of what the Dolphins did, erasing a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit against a very well-regarded Ravens defense with Tua Tagovailoa just straight up airing it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Each of those dudes had 11 catches, two touchdowns and over 170 yards.

Tagovailoa finished with 469 yards and six touchdown passes on 72% passing. The Dolphins' defense, which was being strafed by Lamar Jackson for three quarters, got its stops. And Miami is 2-0 and in solo first place in the AFC East (pending the result of Monday Night's Bills game). Tagovailoa wanted to prove the doubters wrong, and his doubters are going to have to be pretty quiet this week.


The verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

Yes, the AFC is stacked with contenders, but ... the Ravens are supposed to be one of them! To come back like this, throwing the ball with a maligned quarterback to the high-speed receivers you were trying to build this offense around, is a straight-up statement to the rest of the league that Miami is going to be hard to play this year. The Bengals look wobbly. The Broncos look lost. The Colts look awful. It's possible there aren't as many monster contenders in the AFC as we thought there were in the preseason. Should we be talking about the Dolphins along with the Bills, Chiefs and Chargers right now? The Fins probably haven't quite earned that just yet. But Sunday's outing tells us they absolutely could, before long.


Judging NFL overreactions: Let's overreact to Week 2 quarterback performances

Tua Tagovailoa had a breakout performance. TB12 looked shaky for a second straight week (so did Mitch Trubisky). These are the QB storylines eliciting overreactions.
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

Reading this stuff literally brings a tear to my eye.

There are multiple ways to build a super bowl contending team. We could have signed a QB with 24 civil sexual assault lawsuits. We could have signed a guy that’s cheated and terrorised our own franchise for decades at the very end of his career… If this team can evolve into a title contender it’s going to be 100 times more special than it could have been with other leaders at the helm.

There’s a long way to go but good lord we haven’t been in such a position to build something so special in 22 long years. I’m here for every second of it. LFG.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Yeah, I didn't get the love for the Broncos; I mean, Russell Wilson and all, but until they actually do something, I'm not counting them a contender.
The Bengals could rebound, but history dictates that most Super Bowl losers don't even make the playoffs the following year.
The Colts always get love, and man I wish we had taken Jonathan Taylor, but they are pretenders too.
Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, ... and I am not even including the Chargers in that list until I see more out of them. They are in the Colts tier to me until they actually do something.
The Ravens will rebound, they're a good team and a strong organization. AFC still goes through Buffalo or KC.
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

I'm not overreacting. I saw my QB mature 10 fold yesterday and don't be surprised if the confidence in his play has us seeing a whole new guy.
He's heard all the negativity and it's impossible for that not to get into your head. Now he knows he can do it. Now he knows without any doubt what he's capable of. I believe we just witnessed the rebirth of Tua Tagovolia.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

As long as Tua plays within himself and doesn’t attempt to be a gunslinger he can, absolutely. Yes, we all saw what he did yesterday but the first half decisions is what he needs to refrain from. He was pushing and pressing and it showed
 
1

1972forever

The Patriots made the playoffs last year and many people predicted the Ravens will make the playoffs this season.
The Dolphins have beat both of these teams. So of course the Dolphins are good enough to make the playoffs.
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Sarnics13 said:
I'm not overreacting. I saw my QB mature 10 fold yesterday and don't be surprised if the confidence in his play has us seeing a whole new guy.
He's heard all the negativity and it's impossible for that not to get into your head. Now he knows he can do it. Now he knows without any doubt what he's capable of. I believe we just witnessed the rebirth of Tua Tagovolia.
