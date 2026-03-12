Julian Hill signs with cheatriots

He got a lot of hate back in 2024 when he was a penalty machine in the first half of the season, but since around game 10 of 2024 and all of 2025 he was developing into a very physical, good blocking TE who also provided some YAC on short dump offs/TE screens. Think people held his early mistakes against him a bit too much because he was coming into his own and was a valuable piece for the offense we run.
Not saying he can’t be replaced, but it’s a bigger loss than some on here want to admit. Hope the new blocking TE is as good or better.