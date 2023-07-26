Julian Hill

SmokyFin
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2004
- Messages
- 1,311
- Reaction score
- 1,722
Just came across this article on the TE prospect. Haven't seen him mentioned on here before. Sounds interesting....
"At 6-foot-3.5 and 247 pounds, Hill clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40 and 7.36 seconds in the three-cone and touched 34.5 inches in the vertical jump. He also completed 21 reps on the bench press with arms that measured 33 inches."
"At 6-foot-3.5 and 247 pounds, Hill clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40 and 7.36 seconds in the three-cone and touched 34.5 inches in the vertical jump. He also completed 21 reps on the bench press with arms that measured 33 inches."