Jullian Hill With 14 Accepted Penalties?

Really? With his what, 5 snaps a game?
I saw the best rhyme on Reddit the other day.
Roses are red.
Flags are redder still.
Offensive Holding.
Julian Hill.
All part of the soft cultureI have discussed this ad nauseum. He’s terrible and hopefully gets beat out in camp. He’s impacted this team in such a negative way it’s just stunning why they gave him so many snaps. I would put him and Skylar Thompson in the same bucket as the two most head scratching players of the McD era.
They all seemed to wipe out a big play or kill a drive too.
For me, it's a triangle of guys with Duke Riley as the 3rd side.I have discussed this ad nauseum. He’s terrible and hopefully gets beat out in camp. He’s impacted this team in such a negative way it’s just stunning why they gave him so many snaps. I would put him and Skylar Thompson in the same bucket as the two most head scratching players of the McD era.
Nonsense! As proven he contributed plenty of penalties!Hopefully he gets canned along with Tanner Connor, these guys bring nothing to the table