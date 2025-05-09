 Jullian Hill With 14 Accepted Penalties? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jullian Hill With 14 Accepted Penalties?

Fin-Loco said:
Really? With his what, 5 snaps a game?

Click to expand...

I have discussed this ad nauseum. He’s terrible and hopefully gets beat out in camp. He’s impacted this team in such a negative way it’s just stunning why they gave him so many snaps. I would put him and Skylar Thompson in the same bucket as the two most head scratching players of the McD era.
 
dolphinheel said:
I have discussed this ad nauseum. He’s terrible and hopefully gets beat out in camp. He’s impacted this team in such a negative way it’s just stunning why they gave him so many snaps. I would put him and Skylar Thompson in the same bucket as the two most head scratching players of the McD era.
Click to expand...
All part of the soft culture
 
seble24 said:
They all seemed to wipe out a big play or kill a drive too.
Click to expand...

It's not holding if you don't get caught. Oh...wait. ;-)

Holding Alex Trebek GIF by Jeopardy!
 
dolphinheel said:
I have discussed this ad nauseum. He’s terrible and hopefully gets beat out in camp. He’s impacted this team in such a negative way it’s just stunning why they gave him so many snaps. I would put him and Skylar Thompson in the same bucket as the two most head scratching players of the McD era.
Click to expand...
For me, it's a triangle of guys with Duke Riley as the 3rd side.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom