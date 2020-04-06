Just a crazy thought here

Dolfansal
Starter
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2005
- Messages
- 328
- Reaction score
- 97
I am stir crazy from this quarantine.
Let's say you draft Tua at #5 this year. You sit him for the year so he can be fully healed for 2021 season. We have an awful season and we have the #1 pick next year. Do you take Lawrence in 2021 draft and have them battle for the starting job?
Let's say you draft Tua at #5 this year. You sit him for the year so he can be fully healed for 2021 season. We have an awful season and we have the #1 pick next year. Do you take Lawrence in 2021 draft and have them battle for the starting job?