Just a little perspective

The latest "Best QB Prospect since Peyton Manning" has been playing like absolute dogshit.



Are Jags fans killing him? Probably. Is it unfair? Definitely. Is he a bust? No one knows because its a small sample size. Hell as of now this rookie class has been disappointing, not a single QB has looked particularly impressive.



Oh and FTR: So many of you wanted us to wait for Lawerence, and the exact same people who were dying to draft him are conspicuously silent. If Trevor Lawerence was a Dolphin you all would be jumping down his throat.



It's almost like every situation is different and young guys take time to develop.



You're not going to find a Justin Herbert in every QB class, he's an anomaly. Only two other QBs have done what he did: We all know the first guy. The second was Captain Fat****(Roethlisberger if you don't get the reference).



So my point would be to have just a little more patience with Tua. Let's see how he plays once he gets back. If he doesn't show marked improvement the rest if the way. Then yeah let's move on, whether that's drafting someone else or (Goddamnit) acquiring "he whom shall not be named".



Thanks for coming to my TED talk. Be sure to look for my book: **** GODDAMNIT WHY **** **** **** - The Miami Dolphins Story.



It'll be available on Amazon as soon as they're cool with that title.