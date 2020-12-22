 *Just a Quick Reminder* Also, using the "Ignore" Feature | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*Just a Quick Reminder* Also, using the "Ignore" Feature

Hey guys hope you are all staying safe and enjoying the holiday season.

Just wanted to leave a quick reminder that this board is a place to discuss all things Miami Dolphins. Nothing is better than a good debate, but as we know sometimes debates can get out of hand.

If anybody feels things are getting out of control please report it, and the staff will review every complaint. Retaliation will only lead to both parties having issues. And trust me I'm a lazy pos so please don't make me have to actually do work and get you guys in trouble.

It is worth mentioning as well, if you feel any of the staff members are acting unfairly please send a message to another one of us and we will address it. Whether it's me @Henrik @NY8123 @fishfanmiami @13marino13 @Fin Fan in Cali @Danny @Finfan83nj @Nublar7 or @Travis34 we will bring it to the groups attention and it WILL be addressed. We do not want anybody to feel like they are being treated unfairly.

Also as a reminder, having a different group opinion on the team, even if negative, does NOT make someone a troll nor is it grounds to attack them. Disagree and debate, but don't attack them personally.

And as always there is a zero tolerance towards any political talk. Just brings the worst out in everybody. So if you see a post get deleted or get a reminder about politics it is to keep things focused on football. There are other places where the topic of politics can be discussed.

It has been a great season and Finheaven is growing. Without trying to be too corny, let's continue to work to improve the site together
 
Good day Family,

Please keep in mind that we don't always see eye to eye. If you are getting to the point with a certain member of the family, please use the ignore feature. This will cut down on unnecessary bickering, name calling, receiving points from the staff, along with making more work for us the staff as well. If you hover over the family members name you will see, follow, ignore, and start conversation. Just click on ignore and you are set. If you are not sure how to use it please send me a pm and I would be more than glad to help you.

Have a great day and enjoy the site!
 
Gonna add something else since this seems to be a common issue right now.

The main board is for Miami Dolphins discussions as this is a MIAMI DOLPHINS board. Positive or negative opinions doesn't make either side wrong

Due to it being draft season potential target talk for the Fins is being allowed. That being said discuss and argue the prospect. If you want to discuss schools or college coaches we have a college football forum.

Also as a reminder do not bait someone into an argument. If someone has an issue with a post please report it. If you have issues with a mod or admin please report it. If you feel one of us is treating you unfairly please contact Henrik directly.
 
