Just a Quick Reminder

Hey guys hope you are all staying safe and enjoying the holiday season.
Just wanted to leave a quick reminder that this board is a place to discuss all things Miami Dolphins. Nothing is better than a good debate, but as we know sometimes debates can get out of hand.
If anybody feels things are getting out of control please report it, and the staff will review every complaint. Retaliation will only lead to both parties having issues. And trust me I'm a lazy pos so please don't make me have to actually do work and get you guys in trouble.
It is worth mentioning as well, if you feel any of the staff members are acting unfairly please send a message to another one of us and we will address it. Whether it's me @Henrik @fishfanmiami @13marino13 @Fin Fan in Cali @Danny @Finfan83nj or @Travis34 we will bring it to the groups attention and it WILL be addressed. We do not want anybody to feel like they are being treated unfairly.
Also as a reminder, having a different group opinion on the team, even if negative, does NOT make someone a troll nor is it grounds to attack them. Disagree and debate, but don't attack them personally.
And as always there is a zero tolerance towards any political talk. Just brings the worst out in everybody. So if you see a post get deleted or get a reminder about politics it is to keep things focused on football. There are other places where the topic of politics can be discussed.
It has been a great season and Finheaven is growing. Without trying to be too corny, let's continue to work to improve the site together
